Brokerages Set Severn Trent Plc (LON:SVT) PT at GBX 2,071.67

Severn Trent Plc (LON:SVT) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 2,071.67 ($27.07).

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Severn Trent in a report on Wednesday, June 19th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Severn Trent to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from GBX 2,000 ($26.13) to GBX 2,100 ($27.44) in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Macquarie assumed coverage on Severn Trent in a report on Monday, June 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a GBX 2,300 ($30.05) price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Severn Trent in a report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Severn Trent in a report on Thursday, July 18th.

Shares of SVT stock traded up GBX 2 ($0.03) on Friday, hitting GBX 1,960.50 ($25.62). The stock had a trading volume of 451,509 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,100,000. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 530.38, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.66 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.72. Severn Trent has a 1 year low of GBX 1,758 ($22.97) and a 1 year high of GBX 2,153 ($28.13). The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 2,043.40.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 13th were issued a dividend of GBX 56.02 ($0.73) per share. This is an increase from Severn Trent’s previous dividend of $37.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 13th. This represents a yield of 2.89%. Severn Trent’s dividend payout ratio is 0.70%.

In other news, insider James Bowling sold 5,123 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,035 ($26.59), for a total transaction of £104,253.05 ($136,225.08).

Severn Trent Company Profile

Severn Trent Plc operates as a water and sewerage company in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Regulated Water and Waste Water, and Business Services. The Regulated Water and Waste Water segment provides water and sewerage services to approximately 4.3 million households and businesses in the Midlands and mid-Wales.

