Brokerages Set PPL Corp (NYSE:PPL) PT at $36.45

Shares of PPL Corp (NYSE:PPL) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the fifteen analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eleven have issued a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $36.45.

Several brokerages have weighed in on PPL. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PPL from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, July 22nd. UBS Group cut their price target on PPL from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 17th. Mizuho began coverage on PPL in a report on Monday, June 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America upgraded PPL from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded PPL from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st.

Shares of PPL stock traded up $0.28 on Friday, hitting $29.59. The stock had a trading volume of 2,141,776 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,232,048. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.33 and a beta of 0.51. PPL has a 1 year low of $27.31 and a 1 year high of $32.88. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $30.31.

PPL (NYSE:PPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. PPL had a return on equity of 14.57% and a net margin of 22.97%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.55 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that PPL will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other PPL news, insider Philip Swift sold 3,782 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.26, for a total transaction of $114,443.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Personal Financial Services boosted its position in shares of PPL by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 16,457 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $522,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of PPL by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC now owns 39,673 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,230,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. 6 Meridian boosted its position in shares of PPL by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 16,281 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $505,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of PPL by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 51,946 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,611,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in shares of PPL by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 21,235 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $658,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.84% of the company’s stock.

PPL Company Profile

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated, and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 414,000 electric and 328,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 527,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in 5 counties in southwestern Virginia.

