Brokerages Set PPL Corp (NYSE:PPL) PT at $36.45

Shares of PPL Corp (NYSE:PPL) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the fifteen analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eleven have issued a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $36.45.
Several brokerages have weighed in on PPL. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PPL from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, July 22nd. UBS Group cut their price target on PPL from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 17th. Mizuho began coverage on PPL in a report on Monday, June 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America upgraded PPL from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded PPL from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st.
Shares of PPL stock traded up $0.28 on Friday, hitting $29.59. The stock had a trading volume of 2,141,776 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,232,048. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.33 and a beta of 0.51. PPL has a 1 year low of $27.31 and a 1 year high of $32.88. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $30.31.
In other PPL news, insider Philip Swift sold 3,782 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.26, for a total transaction of $114,443.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Personal Financial Services boosted its position in shares of PPL by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 16,457 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $522,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of PPL by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC now owns 39,673 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,230,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. 6 Meridian boosted its position in shares of PPL by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 16,281 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $505,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of PPL by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 51,946 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,611,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in shares of PPL by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 21,235 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $658,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.84% of the company’s stock.
PPL Company Profile
PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated, and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 414,000 electric and 328,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 527,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in 5 counties in southwestern Virginia.
