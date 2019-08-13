Brokerages Set Liberty Oilfield Services Inc (NYSE:LBRT) Target Price at $21.13

Liberty Oilfield Services Inc (NYSE:LBRT) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $21.13.

LBRT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 12th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. B. Riley started coverage on shares of Liberty Oilfield Services in a research report on Friday, May 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd.

LBRT stock traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $12.12. The company had a trading volume of 6,908 shares, compared to its average volume of 860,726. The company has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.69 and a beta of 2.29. Liberty Oilfield Services has a 12-month low of $11.28 and a 12-month high of $23.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $14.05.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 5th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. Liberty Oilfield Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.05%.

In other Liberty Oilfield Services news, Director Energy Part Riverstone/Carlyle sold 8,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.61, for a total value of $116,880,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 6.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services during the second quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services in the second quarter valued at about $69,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new position in Liberty Oilfield Services during the first quarter worth about $90,000. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new position in Liberty Oilfield Services during the second quarter worth about $109,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in Liberty Oilfield Services by 95.7% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 9,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 4,425 shares during the last quarter.

Liberty Oilfield Services Inc provides hydraulic fracturing services to onshore oil and natural gas exploration and production companies in North America. The company offers its services primarily in the Permian Basin, the Eagle Ford Shale, the Denver-Julesburg Basin, the Williston Basin, and the Powder River Basin.

