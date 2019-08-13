Brokerages Set GoPro Inc (NASDAQ:GPRO) PT at $7.29

GoPro Inc (NASDAQ:GPRO) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $7.29.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of GoPro from $7.50 to $8.00 in a research note on Friday, May 10th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of GoPro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Morgan Stanley set a $5.00 price objective on shares of GoPro and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of GoPro from $6.00 to $5.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of GoPro from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $8.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 16th.

In related news, SVP Sandor Barna sold 21,642 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.49, for a total transaction of $162,098.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 189,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,417,280.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Nicholas Woodman sold 700,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.34, for a total transaction of $3,738,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 2,825,831 shares of company stock valued at $17,246,321. 22.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of GoPro by 9.7% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 22,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 2,021 shares during the last quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in GoPro by 11.5% in the first quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 29,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in GoPro by 50.0% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 9,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 3,062 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in GoPro by 26.8% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 20,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 4,395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in GoPro by 2.4% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 212,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,162,000 after buying an additional 4,900 shares in the last quarter. 47.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:GPRO traded down $0.04 on Tuesday, hitting $4.21. 2,915,588 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,184,759. GoPro has a 1-year low of $4.00 and a 1-year high of $7.64. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $5.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market cap of $664.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.15, a P/E/G ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.49.

GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.04. GoPro had a negative net margin of 2.59% and a negative return on equity of 2.69%. The business had revenue of $292.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $302.29 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.15) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that GoPro will post 0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GoPro, Inc develops and sells cameras, drones, and mountable and wearable accessories in the United States and internationally. The company offers HERO7, a cloud-connected line of camera; Fusion, a waterproof spherical camera; GoPro Plus, a cloud-based storage solution that enables subscribers to access, edit, and share content; Quik, a mobile editing app, as well as desktop app for editing options for power users; GoPro App, a mobile app that allows users to preview and play back photos and videos, control GoPro cameras, and share content; and Karma Grip, a handheld or body-mountable camera stabilizer that capture zero-shake smooth video.

