Brokerages Set GoPro Inc (NASDAQ:GPRO) PT at $7.29

GoPro Inc (NASDAQ:GPRO) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $7.29.
Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of GoPro from $7.50 to $8.00 in a research note on Friday, May 10th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of GoPro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Morgan Stanley set a $5.00 price objective on shares of GoPro and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of GoPro from $6.00 to $5.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of GoPro from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $8.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 16th.
In related news, SVP Sandor Barna sold 21,642 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.49, for a total transaction of $162,098.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 189,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,417,280.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Nicholas Woodman sold 700,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.34, for a total transaction of $3,738,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 2,825,831 shares of company stock valued at $17,246,321. 22.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Shares of NASDAQ:GPRO traded down $0.04 on Tuesday, hitting $4.21. 2,915,588 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,184,759. GoPro has a 1-year low of $4.00 and a 1-year high of $7.64. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $5.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market cap of $664.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.15, a P/E/G ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.49.
GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.04. GoPro had a negative net margin of 2.59% and a negative return on equity of 2.69%. The business had revenue of $292.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $302.29 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.15) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that GoPro will post 0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.
GoPro Company Profile
GoPro, Inc develops and sells cameras, drones, and mountable and wearable accessories in the United States and internationally. The company offers HERO7, a cloud-connected line of camera; Fusion, a waterproof spherical camera; GoPro Plus, a cloud-based storage solution that enables subscribers to access, edit, and share content; Quik, a mobile editing app, as well as desktop app for editing options for power users; GoPro App, a mobile app that allows users to preview and play back photos and videos, control GoPro cameras, and share content; and Karma Grip, a handheld or body-mountable camera stabilizer that capture zero-shake smooth video.
