Brokerages Set Flex Ltd (NASDAQ:FLEX) PT at $10.38

Flex Ltd (NASDAQ:FLEX) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, two have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $10.38.

Several research firms recently commented on FLEX. Zacks Investment Research raised Flex from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $9.50 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Goldman Sachs Group raised Flex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, June 6th. BidaskClub raised Flex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. ValuEngine raised Flex from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Flex from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th.

In other Flex news, EVP David Scott Offer sold 6,751 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.63, for a total transaction of $65,012.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Douglas Britt sold 10,313 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.61, for a total value of $99,107.93. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 681,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,549,157.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 157,902 shares of company stock valued at $1,487,783. 0.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its position in shares of Flex by 0.3% during the first quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 77,418,159 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $774,182,000 after buying an additional 221,900 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Flex by 1.5% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,483,838 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $204,838,000 after buying an additional 307,781 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Flex by 71.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 17,803,429 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $178,034,000 after buying an additional 7,437,416 shares during the period. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT boosted its position in shares of Flex by 46.7% during the second quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT now owns 16,315,248 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $156,137,000 after buying an additional 5,190,929 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Flex by 23.8% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,438,635 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $99,898,000 after buying an additional 2,007,677 shares during the period. 95.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:FLEX opened at $10.33 on Friday. Flex has a one year low of $6.74 and a one year high of $14.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.35 billion, a PE ratio of 57.39, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.11.

Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The technology company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.11). Flex had a net margin of 0.09% and a return on equity of 0.73%. The company had revenue of $6.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.24 EPS. Flex’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Flex will post 0.49 EPS for the current year.

Flex Company Profile

Flex Ltd. provides design, engineering, manufacturing, and supply chain services and solutions to original equipment manufacturers worldwide. It operates through Communications & Enterprise Compute, Consumer Technologies Group, Industrial and Emerging Industries, and High Reliability Solutions segments.

