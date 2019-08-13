Brokerages Set Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY) PT at $60.29

Shares of Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $60.29.

DY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity reduced their target price on shares of Dycom Industries from $68.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Craig Hallum reissued an “in-line” rating and issued a $65.00 target price (up from $51.00) on shares of Dycom Industries in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on shares of Dycom Industries from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on shares of Dycom Industries from $50.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dycom Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th.

Get Dycom Industries alerts:

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Dycom Industries by 262.2% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 815 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Dycom Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in Dycom Industries by 24.2% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,476 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Dycom Industries during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $138,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Dycom Industries during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $165,000. 91.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:DY traded up $1.45 during trading on Friday, hitting $47.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,266 shares, compared to its average volume of 305,918. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.86. Dycom Industries has a 12 month low of $41.78 and a 12 month high of $90.30. The company has a current ratio of 3.45, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.31.

Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 21st. The construction company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.10. Dycom Industries had a net margin of 1.86% and a return on equity of 10.52%. The firm had revenue of $883.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $771.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.65 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Dycom Industries will post 2.57 EPS for the current year.

Dycom Industries Company Profile

Dycom Industries, Inc provides specialty contracting services in the United States. The company offers various specialty contracting services, including program management, engineering, construction, maintenance, and installation services, such as placement and splicing of fiber, copper, and coaxial cables to telecommunications providers.

Read More: What is a balanced fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Dycom Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dycom Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.