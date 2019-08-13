Brokerages Set Dropbox Inc (NASDAQ:DBX) PT at $31.86

Dropbox Inc (NASDAQ:DBX) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the twelve research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $29.13.

DBX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Nomura cut their price target on shares of Dropbox from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped coverage on shares of Dropbox in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dropbox from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. William Blair dropped coverage on shares of Dropbox in a report on Friday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Dropbox in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company.

NASDAQ DBX traded down $0.49 on Monday, hitting $18.22. The company had a trading volume of 6,375,573 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,752,051. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.91 and a beta of 1.39. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $24.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Dropbox has a 12-month low of $18.20 and a 12-month high of $31.95.

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $401.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $401.09 million. Dropbox had a negative net margin of 2.91% and a negative return on equity of 6.70%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.11 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Dropbox will post -0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Yamini Rangan sold 4,129 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.95, for a total transaction of $98,889.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Quentin Clark sold 16,674 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.56, for a total transaction of $409,513.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 114,092 shares of company stock valued at $2,707,227 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 31.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Dropbox by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,549,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,372,000 after acquiring an additional 811,742 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dropbox by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,521,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,775,000 after acquiring an additional 910,593 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Dropbox by 63.1% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 6,551,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,113,000 after acquiring an additional 2,535,197 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Dropbox by 836.0% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,537,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,752,000 after acquiring an additional 5,838,601 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Dropbox by 36.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,973,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,577,000 after acquiring an additional 1,319,835 shares during the last quarter. 28.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dropbox, Inc provides a collaboration platform worldwide. Its platform allows individuals, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its Website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. The company has approximately 500 million registered users across 180 countries.

