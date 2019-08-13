Brokerages Set Berkeley Group Holdings PLC (LON:BKG) PT at GBX 3,891.50

Berkeley Group Holdings PLC (LON:BKG) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the fifteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have given a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 3,891.50 ($50.85).

A number of analysts have recently commented on BKG shares. Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on Berkeley Group from GBX 3,980 ($52.01) to GBX 3,850 ($50.31) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Shore Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Berkeley Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 19th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of Berkeley Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 4,700 ($61.41) target price (up previously from GBX 4,600 ($60.11)) on shares of Berkeley Group in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Berkeley Group in a research note on Thursday, June 13th.

Shares of BKG traded up GBX 13 ($0.17) during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching GBX 3,861 ($50.45). The company had a trading volume of 311,978 shares, compared to its average volume of 641,898. Berkeley Group has a 52-week low of GBX 3,170 ($41.42) and a 52-week high of GBX 3,992 ($52.16). The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.85 billion and a PE ratio of 8.22. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 3,794.80.

In other Berkeley Group news, insider Sean Ellis sold 31,295 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 3,897 ($50.92), for a total transaction of £1,219,566.15 ($1,593,579.18). Also, insider Karl Whiteman sold 31,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 3,817 ($49.88), for a total value of £1,202,355 ($1,571,089.77). Insiders have sold 1,062,795 shares of company stock worth $3,962,192,115 in the last quarter.

The Berkeley Group Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the residential-led and mixed-use property development activities in the United Kingdom. It operates under the Berkeley, St Edward, St George, St James, St Joseph, St William, Berkeley First, Berkeley Commercial, Berkeley Partnership, and Berkeley Modular brands.

