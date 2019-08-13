Brokerages Expect Q2 Holdings Inc (NYSE:QTWO) Will Post Earnings of $0.08 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Q2 Holdings Inc (NYSE:QTWO) will announce $0.08 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Q2’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.11 and the lowest is $0.02. Q2 reported earnings of $0.09 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 11.1%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Q2 will report full-year earnings of $0.18 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.07 to $0.29. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $0.45 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.18 to $0.64. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Q2.

Q2 (NYSE:QTWO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The technology company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $77.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.10 million. Q2 had a negative return on equity of 18.28% and a negative net margin of 20.73%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 32.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.01 earnings per share.

QTWO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Q2 from $78.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. BTIG Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Q2 in a research report on Sunday. Craig Hallum reissued a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective (up previously from $80.00) on shares of Q2 in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Q2 from $79.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Q2 from $83.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.75.

In related news, Director James Offerdahl sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.40, for a total transaction of $146,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,433 shares in the company, valued at approximately $472,182.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Matthew P. Flake sold 120,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.50, for a total value of $8,340,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 298,999 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,780,430.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 480,537 shares of company stock valued at $35,941,718 in the last three months. 12.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Q2 by 67.4% during the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 385 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Q2 during the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Q2 during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new position in Q2 during the 1st quarter valued at about $76,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its holdings in Q2 by 82.2% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,800 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 812 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:QTWO traded up $3.50 on Tuesday, hitting $89.69. The stock had a trading volume of 583,483 shares, compared to its average volume of 416,870. Q2 has a 52 week low of $43.41 and a 52 week high of $89.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 2.08. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $79.47. The company has a market cap of $3.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -242.41 and a beta of 1.38.

Q2 Company Profile

Q2 Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based digital banking solutions to regional and community financial institutions (RCFIs) in the United States. It offers Q2 Digital Banking and Transactions, a browser-based digital banking solution that delivers RCFI-branded digital banking capabilities; Q2mobility App, a mobile and tablet digital banking solution; Q2mobile Remote Deposit Capture, a partnered solution that allows remote check deposit capture; and Q2 Person-to-Person Payments, a partnered secure and integrated person-to-person payments solution.

