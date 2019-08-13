Brokerages Expect Propetro Holding Corp (NYSE:PUMP) to Post $0.65 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Propetro Holding Corp (NYSE:PUMP) to post earnings per share of $0.65 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Twenty Three analysts have issued estimates for Propetro’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.42 to $0.83. Propetro reported earnings per share of $0.53 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 22.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Propetro will report full year earnings of $2.56 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.92 to $3.13. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $2.84 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.25 to $3.78. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Propetro.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on PUMP shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Propetro from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. B. Riley started coverage on shares of Propetro in a research note on Friday, May 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. AltaCorp Capital reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Propetro in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Citigroup cut shares of Propetro from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $17.60 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on shares of Propetro from $27.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.76.

Propetro stock traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $12.53. 265,106 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,720,998. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $17.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.49. Propetro has a 12-month low of $11.27 and a 12-month high of $25.38.

ProPetro Holding Corp., an oilfield services company, provides pressure pumping and other related services. The company offers hydraulic fracturing services; and a suite of well completion and production services, including cementing, acidizing, coiled tubing, flowback, surface air drilling, and drilling services.

