Brokerages Expect First Financial Bancorp (NASDAQ:FFBC) to Announce $0.54 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that First Financial Bancorp (NASDAQ:FFBC) will announce $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for First Financial Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.53 and the highest is $0.55. First Financial Bancorp reported earnings per share of $0.58 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 6.9%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 17th.

On average, analysts expect that First Financial Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $2.12 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.10 to $2.16. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $2.20 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.15 to $2.26. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for First Financial Bancorp.

First Financial Bancorp (NASDAQ:FFBC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The bank reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.01. First Financial Bancorp had a net margin of 28.03% and a return on equity of 10.45%. The company had revenue of $156.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $153.34 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.57 EPS.

Several research analysts have recently commented on FFBC shares. Piper Jaffray Companies upgraded First Financial Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $29.00 in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Financial Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded First Financial Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.50.

FFBC traded up $0.22 on Tuesday, hitting $23.96. 258,491 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 343,760. First Financial Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $22.07 and a fifty-two week high of $32.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.24. The company has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a PE ratio of 10.51 and a beta of 1.23.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 29th. This is a positive change from First Financial Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. First Financial Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 38.60%.

In other news, insider Richard S. Dennen sold 5,000 shares of First Financial Bancorp stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.61, for a total transaction of $128,050.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 80,641 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,065,216.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FFBC. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in First Financial Bancorp by 118.3% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 2,240 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 1,214 shares during the period. Investors Research Corp purchased a new stake in First Financial Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $96,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in First Financial Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $139,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new stake in First Financial Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $189,000. Finally, Eagle Ridge Investment Management purchased a new stake in First Financial Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $200,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.72% of the company’s stock.

First Financial Bancorp. operates as the bank holding company for First Financial Bank that provides commercial banking and related services to individuals and businesses in Ohio, Indiana, Kentucky, and Illinois. The company accepts various deposit products, such as interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing accounts, time deposits, and cash management services for commercial customers.

