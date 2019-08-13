Brokerages Anticipate Navios Maritime Partners L.P. (NYSE:NMM) to Post $0.81 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Navios Maritime Partners L.P. (NYSE:NMM) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.81 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Navios Maritime Partners’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.34 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.28. Navios Maritime Partners posted earnings per share of $1.50 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 46%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, November 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Navios Maritime Partners will report full year earnings of $1.23 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.35 to $2.10. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $5.07 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.74 to $5.39. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Navios Maritime Partners.

Navios Maritime Partners (NYSE:NMM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The shipping company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.07). Navios Maritime Partners had a negative net margin of 2.36% and a positive return on equity of 2.31%. The firm had revenue of $47.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.63 million.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Navios Maritime Partners from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Navios Maritime Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of Navios Maritime Partners by 983.2% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,224,668 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,039,000 after acquiring an additional 1,111,609 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Navios Maritime Partners by 97.6% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 44,409 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 21,937 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Navios Maritime Partners during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000.

Shares of NYSE NMM traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $15.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 70,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,647. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $15.87. Navios Maritime Partners has a one year low of $11.43 and a one year high of $30.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $169.97 million, a P/E ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 1.86.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 6th were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 5th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.84%. Navios Maritime Partners’s payout ratio is currently 36.36%.

Navios Maritime Partners

Navios Maritime Partners L.P. owns and operates dry cargo vessels in Asia, Europe, North America, and Australia. The company offers seaborne transportation services for a range of dry cargo commodities, including iron ore, coal, grain, and fertilizers, as well as charters its vessels under medium to long-term charters.

