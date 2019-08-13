Brokerages Anticipate Kronos Worldwide, Inc. (NYSE:KRO) to Announce $0.22 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Kronos Worldwide, Inc. (NYSE:KRO) will report earnings per share of $0.22 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Kronos Worldwide’s earnings. Kronos Worldwide posted earnings per share of $0.28 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 21.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Kronos Worldwide will report full-year earnings of $0.95 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.89 to $1.00. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $1.36 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.15 to $1.56. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Kronos Worldwide.

Kronos Worldwide (NYSE:KRO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $484.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $465.00 million. Kronos Worldwide had a net margin of 6.93% and a return on equity of 13.56%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.67 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently commented on KRO. ValuEngine lowered Kronos Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Kronos Worldwide from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th.

In related news, Vice Chairman Robert D. Graham bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.75 per share, for a total transaction of $53,750.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 16,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $172,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Andrew B. Nace bought 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.21 per share, for a total transaction of $67,260.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 4,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,164.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KRO. Cozad Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Kronos Worldwide by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 87,909 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,347,000 after acquiring an additional 4,465 shares during the period. Tolleson Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Kronos Worldwide by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Tolleson Wealth Management Inc. now owns 20,595 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $316,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in Kronos Worldwide by 18.7% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 560,693 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $8,590,000 after acquiring an additional 88,416 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in Kronos Worldwide by 73.4% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 208,660 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,197,000 after acquiring an additional 88,360 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Kronos Worldwide by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,757,888 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $26,931,000 after acquiring an additional 75,326 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 20.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Kronos Worldwide stock traded up $0.15 during trading on Thursday, hitting $10.79. 330,946 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 303,062. The stock has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a current ratio of 4.94, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Kronos Worldwide has a 52-week low of $10.33 and a 52-week high of $21.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $13.71.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 5th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 4th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.67%. Kronos Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.68%.

Kronos Worldwide, Inc produces and markets titanium dioxide pigments (TiO2) in Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It produces TiO2 in two crystalline forms, rutile and anatase to impart whiteness, brightness, opacity, and durability for various products, including paints, coatings, plastics, paper, fibers, and ceramics, as well as for various specialty products, such as inks, foods, and cosmetics.

