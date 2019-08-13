Brixmor Property Group Inc (NYSE:BRX) Short Interest Update

Brixmor Property Group Inc (NYSE:BRX) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,071,700 shares, a growth of 33.8% from the June 30th total of 7,527,900 shares. Currently, 3.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 2,680,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.8 days.

BRX traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $19.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,619,204 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,276,605. Brixmor Property Group has a fifty-two week low of $14.11 and a fifty-two week high of $19.20. The stock has a market cap of $5.71 billion, a PE ratio of 10.27, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.74. The business has a 50-day moving average of $18.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78.

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.24). Brixmor Property Group had a net margin of 30.07% and a return on equity of 12.66%. The business had revenue of $291.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $286.99 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.51 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Brixmor Property Group will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 4th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 3rd. Brixmor Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.54%.

BRX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Brixmor Property Group from $17.50 to $18.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. ValuEngine lowered Brixmor Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Brixmor Property Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. KeyCorp set a $20.00 price target on Brixmor Property Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Brixmor Property Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.75.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mason Street Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Brixmor Property Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,917,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Brixmor Property Group by 144.2% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 772,347 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,188,000 after purchasing an additional 456,087 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new position in Brixmor Property Group during the first quarter worth $966,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Brixmor Property Group by 19.7% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 800,573 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,707,000 after purchasing an additional 131,654 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Brixmor Property Group by 73.1% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 81,075 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,489,000 after purchasing an additional 34,229 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.23% of the company’s stock.

Brixmor Property Group Company Profile

Brixmor (NYSE: BRX) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, national portfolio of open-air shopping centers. Its 425 retail centers comprise approximately 74 million square feet of prime retail space in established trade areas. The Company strives to own and operate shopping centers that reflect Brixmor's vision "to be the center of the communities we serve" and are home to a diverse mix of thriving national, regional and local retailers.

