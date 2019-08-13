British American Tobacco PLC (NYSE:BTI) Shares Sold by Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of British American Tobacco PLC (NYSE:BTI) by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,446 shares of the company’s stock after selling 681 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in British American Tobacco were worth $504,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Alera Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in British American Tobacco by 50.1% during the 1st quarter. Alera Investment Advisors LLC now owns 833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the period. FTB Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of British American Tobacco by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 2,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of British American Tobacco by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 2,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of British American Tobacco by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 11,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Hawaii increased its holdings in shares of British American Tobacco by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 12,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $527,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.12% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BTI. Piper Jaffray Companies lowered shares of British American Tobacco from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of British American Tobacco from an “equal” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of British American Tobacco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. British American Tobacco presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.00.

Shares of NYSE:BTI traded down $0.24 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $36.73. 1,034,469 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,825,136. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.87. British American Tobacco PLC has a 52-week low of $30.67 and a 52-week high of $54.19.

British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides cigarettes and other tobacco products worldwide. It manufactures vapour and tobacco heating products; oral tobacco and nicotine products, such as snus, tobacco-free nicotine pouches, and moist snuff; cigars; and e-cigarettes. The company offers its products under the Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Newport, Camel, Natural American Spirit, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, Craven A, Benson & Hedges, John Player Gold Leaf, State Express 555, and Shuang Xi brands.

