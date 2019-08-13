Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) Receives $44.67 Consensus PT from Analysts

Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty-one brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $44.67.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group upgraded shares of Brinker International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, June 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Brinker International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Brinker International in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They set a “sector weight” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Brinker International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on shares of Brinker International in a report on Friday, June 28th. They set a “hold” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strategy Asset Managers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brinker International in the first quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Nordea Investment Management AB acquired a new stake in shares of Brinker International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $147,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brinker International in the second quarter valued at approximately $173,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brinker International in the second quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brinker International in the second quarter valued at approximately $252,000.

Brinker International stock traded down $1.21 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $38.64. 4,811,131 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,053,742. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $39.42. Brinker International has a 52 week low of $36.82 and a 52 week high of $53.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of 11.04, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.25.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The restaurant operator reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $834.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $834.69 million. Brinker International had a net margin of 4.75% and a negative return on equity of 19.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.19 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Brinker International will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Brinker International

Brinker International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, develops, operates, and franchises casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. As of June 27, 2018, it owned, operated, or franchised 1,686 restaurants comprising 997 company-owned restaurants and 689 franchised restaurants under the Chili's Grill & Bar and Maggiano's Little Italy brand names.

