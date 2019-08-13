Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $16.13.

BDN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bank of America lowered Brandywine Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $16.50 to $15.50 in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. ValuEngine downgraded Brandywine Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Argus upgraded Brandywine Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Brandywine Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th.

In related news, Director James C. Diggs sold 3,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.84, for a total transaction of $54,908.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,034 shares in the company, valued at approximately $534,744.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Riverhead Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust in the second quarter worth about $40,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust in the second quarter worth about $68,000. Tyers Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 58.9% in the second quarter. Tyers Asset Management LLC now owns 5,008 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 1,856 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 27.3% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 5,966 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 1,280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Elkfork Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 58.9% in the second quarter. Elkfork Partners LLC now owns 6,886 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 2,552 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BDN traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $14.54. The company had a trading volume of 34,798 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,541,582. The company has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.57, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 2.23. Brandywine Realty Trust has a one year low of $12.32 and a one year high of $17.00. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $14.58.

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.32). The company had revenue of $144.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $144.45 million. Brandywine Realty Trust had a return on equity of 5.02% and a net margin of 15.89%. The company’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Brandywine Realty Trust will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 19th. Investors of record on Friday, July 5th were paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 3rd. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.23%. Brandywine Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.47%.

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE: BDN) is one of the largest, publicly traded, full-service, integrated real estate companies in the United States with a core focus in the Philadelphia, Washington, DC, and Austin markets. Organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), we own, develop, lease and manage an urban, town center and transit-oriented portfolio comprising 181 properties and 24.8 million square feet as of December 31, 2018, which excludes assets held for sale.

