Bradley William Kotush Acquires 835 Shares of Home Capital Group Inc (TSE:HCG) Stock

Home Capital Group Inc (TSE:HCG) Senior Officer Bradley William Kotush bought 835 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$25.07 per share, for a total transaction of C$20,933.45. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 37,335 shares in the company, valued at C$935,988.45.

Shares of TSE HCG traded down C$0.38 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching C$24.64. 271,020 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 303,638. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$21.80. Home Capital Group Inc has a 52 week low of C$12.48 and a 52 week high of C$25.45. The firm has a market cap of $1.47 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.73.

HCG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. CIBC increased their target price on Home Capital Group from C$23.00 to C$25.00 in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Home Capital Group from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from C$25.00 to C$30.00 in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating and set a C$19.50 price objective on shares of Home Capital Group in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. TD Securities raised their price objective on Home Capital Group from C$23.00 to C$24.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Home Capital Group from C$23.00 to C$25.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$24.75.

Home Capital Group Inc, through its subsidiary, Home Trust Company, provides deposit, mortgage lending, retail credit, and credit card issuing services in Canada. It offers various deposit products, such as savings accounts; and single-family residential and insured residential lending, as well as residential and non-residential commercial mortgage lending services.

