BOXX Token [Blockparty] One Day Volume Reaches $167,989.00 (BOXX)

BOXX Token [Blockparty] (CURRENCY:BOXX) traded 5.6% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on August 13th. Over the last seven days, BOXX Token [Blockparty] has traded up 12.5% against the US dollar. One BOXX Token [Blockparty] token can now be purchased for $0.0425 or 0.00001247 BTC on exchanges including Cryptopia and Bancor Network. BOXX Token [Blockparty] has a market capitalization of $988,876.00 and approximately $167,989.00 worth of BOXX Token [Blockparty] was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get BOXX Token [Blockparty] alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00002672 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.66 or 0.00267858 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009010 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $140.61 or 0.01270029 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0740 or 0.00000668 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0202 or 0.00000182 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00021285 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.32 or 0.00093232 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000435 BTC.

BOXX Token [Blockparty] Profile

BOXX Token [Blockparty]’s total supply is 90,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 23,241,740 tokens. BOXX Token [Blockparty]’s official Twitter account is @goblockparty . The official website for BOXX Token [Blockparty] is www.goblockparty.com . The Reddit community for BOXX Token [Blockparty] is /r/GoBlockParty and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling BOXX Token [Blockparty]

BOXX Token [Blockparty] can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and Bancor Network. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BOXX Token [Blockparty] directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BOXX Token [Blockparty] should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BOXX Token [Blockparty] using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BOXX Token [Blockparty] Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BOXX Token [Blockparty] and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.