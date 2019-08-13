BoutsPro (BOUTS) Market Cap Tops $84,371.00

BoutsPro (CURRENCY:BOUTS) traded up 13% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on August 13th. One BoutsPro token can currently be bought for $0.0011 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular exchanges including YoBit and Mercatox. BoutsPro has a market cap of $84,371.00 and $42,350.00 worth of BoutsPro was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, BoutsPro has traded down 8.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00002703 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $29.52 or 0.00270128 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009128 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $143.30 or 0.01311422 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0742 or 0.00000679 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0203 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00022073 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.48 or 0.00095881 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0471 or 0.00000431 BTC.

About BoutsPro

BoutsPro’s launch date was March 10th, 2018. BoutsPro’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 76,615,188 tokens. BoutsPro’s official Twitter account is @boutspro and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for BoutsPro is /r/bouts_pro and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for BoutsPro is www.bouts.pro

Buying and Selling BoutsPro

BoutsPro can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox and YoBit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BoutsPro directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BoutsPro should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BoutsPro using one of the exchanges listed above.

