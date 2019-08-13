Bounty0x Hits One Day Volume of $15,817.00 (BNTY)

Bounty0x (CURRENCY:BNTY) traded 4.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on August 13th. Bounty0x has a market capitalization of $656,938.00 and approximately $15,817.00 worth of Bounty0x was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bounty0x token can now be purchased for about $0.0028 or 0.00000026 BTC on exchanges including Bit-Z, Radar Relay, Kucoin and Gate.io. During the last week, Bounty0x has traded down 14.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00002686 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $29.50 or 0.00268585 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009086 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $142.26 or 0.01295158 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0732 or 0.00000667 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0202 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00021377 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.40 or 0.00094641 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0484 or 0.00000441 BTC.

Bounty0x Profile

Bounty0x’s genesis date was October 18th, 2017. Bounty0x’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 232,720,097 tokens. Bounty0x’s official website is bounty0x.io . Bounty0x’s official Twitter account is @bounty0x and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bounty0x is /r/Bounty0x and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Bounty0x

Bounty0x can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, Kucoin, Bit-Z, Radar Relay and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bounty0x directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bounty0x should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bounty0x using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

