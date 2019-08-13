Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) Shares Bought by United Asset Strategies Inc.

United Asset Strategies Inc. lifted its position in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,287 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $1,196,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BA. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in Boeing by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 2,851 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $919,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Cardan Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Boeing by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,607 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $613,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Haverford Trust Co. boosted its position in Boeing by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Haverford Trust Co. now owns 7,096 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $2,288,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. Apriem Advisors boosted its position in Boeing by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Apriem Advisors now owns 2,459 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $793,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. Finally, CFO4Life Group LLC boosted its position in Boeing by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 627 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Boeing alerts:

BA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Cowen set a $460.00 price target on Boeing and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $480.00 price target (down previously from $500.00) on shares of Boeing in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Bank of America set a $420.00 price target on Boeing and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. TheStreet lowered Boeing from an “a+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Barclays lowered Boeing from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $417.00 to $367.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $403.10.

Shares of Boeing stock traded up $0.88 on Tuesday, reaching $333.82. 180,990 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,028,821. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $354.36. The stock has a market cap of $189.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.29 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.98, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.29. Boeing Co has a fifty-two week low of $292.47 and a fifty-two week high of $446.01.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The aircraft producer reported $2.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $1.07. The company had revenue of $15.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.05 billion. Boeing had a negative return on equity of 632.24% and a net margin of 5.42%. Boeing’s revenue for the quarter was down 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.33 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Boeing Co will post 3.98 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be given a dividend of $2.055 per share. This represents a $8.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 8th. Boeing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.34%.

About Boeing

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

Further Reading: Derivative

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Boeing Co (NYSE:BA).

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.