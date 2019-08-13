Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) Downgraded by Bank of America

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) was downgraded by Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Bloom Energy from $16.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut Bloom Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Bloom Energy from $16.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Bloom Energy from $33.00 to $18.00 and set an “average” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Bloom Energy from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Bloom Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.78.

NYSE BE traded down $3.27 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $4.73. The company had a trading volume of 15,604,056 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,185,067. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.34, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 1.89. The company has a market capitalization of $972.11 million and a PE ratio of -1.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.20. Bloom Energy has a 1-year low of $8.43 and a 1-year high of $38.00.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.59). The company had revenue of $233.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $207.56 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 38.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Bloom Energy will post -2.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Bloom Energy news, CFO Randy W. Furr sold 46,675 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.16, for a total value of $520,893.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Susan Seilheimer Brennan sold 11,471 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.72, for a total value of $122,969.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 36.45% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bloom Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $11,026,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Bloom Energy in the first quarter valued at $10,129,000. Granite Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in Bloom Energy by 148.9% in the second quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,077,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,217,000 after purchasing an additional 644,396 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new stake in Bloom Energy in the second quarter valued at $7,300,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in Bloom Energy by 18.8% in the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 3,183,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,065,000 after purchasing an additional 504,302 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.58% of the company’s stock.

Bloom Energy Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells solid-oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation. The company offers Bloom Energy Server, a stationary power generation platform that converts standard low-pressure natural gas or biogas into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion.

