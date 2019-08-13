Blocknet (BLOCK) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $15,464.00

Blocknet (CURRENCY:BLOCK) traded up 1.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on August 12th. One Blocknet coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.49 or 0.00013123 BTC on exchanges including Bittrex, CryptoBridge, Upbit and Cryptopia. Over the last seven days, Blocknet has traded 20% lower against the US dollar. Blocknet has a market cap of $9.00 million and approximately $15,464.00 worth of Blocknet was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0340 or 0.00000299 BTC.

HyperStake (HYP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Energycoin (ENRG) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Breakout Stake (BRX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0276 or 0.00000525 BTC.

TransferCoin (TX) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0191 or 0.00000168 BTC.

Blocknet Coin Profile

Blocknet is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 20th, 2014. Blocknet’s total supply is 6,033,380 coins. The official website for Blocknet is blocknet.co . Blocknet’s official Twitter account is @The_Blocknet and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Blocknet is /r/theblocknet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Blocknet

Blocknet can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, Bittrex, Cryptopia and CryptoBridge. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blocknet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Blocknet should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Blocknet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

