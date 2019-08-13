Blackstone Group LP (NYSE:BX) Major Shareholder Acquires $794,000.00 in Stock

Blackstone Group LP (NYSE:BX) major shareholder Blackstone Group Inc purchased 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.94 per share, with a total value of $794,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Blackstone Group Inc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, August 9th, Blackstone Group Inc purchased 64,708 shares of Blackstone Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.82 per share, with a total value of $506,016.56.

BX stock traded up $1.19 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $47.65. 5,035,474 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,020,163. Blackstone Group LP has a 1 year low of $26.88 and a 1 year high of $49.81. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.73 billion, a PE ratio of 21.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The asset manager reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.07. Blackstone Group had a net margin of 20.51% and a return on equity of 11.28%. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.90 EPS. Blackstone Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 43.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Blackstone Group LP will post 2.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 5th. Investors of record on Monday, July 29th were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 26th. Blackstone Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 84.96%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY purchased a new stake in Blackstone Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in Blackstone Group by 606.0% during the 1st quarter. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 706 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Blackstone Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Investors Research Corp purchased a new stake in Blackstone Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Blackstone Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. 45.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BX. Citigroup set a $52.00 price target on shares of Blackstone Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Oppenheimer set a $52.00 price target on shares of Blackstone Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Blackstone Group in a research note on Monday, August 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $56.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Blackstone Group from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Blackstone Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Blackstone Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.10.

About Blackstone Group

The Blackstone Group L.P. is a publicly owned alternative asset manager. The firm also provides capital markets services to its clients. It provides its services to public and corporate pension funds, academic, cultural, and charitable organizations, retirees, sovereign wealth funds, and institutional and individual investors.

