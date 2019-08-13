BlackRock Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BBK) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.05

BlackRock Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BBK) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, August 1st, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.054 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 14th.

BlackRock Municipal Bond Trust has decreased its dividend by an average of 2.3% per year over the last three years.

NYSE BBK opened at $15.50 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $15.08. BlackRock Municipal Bond Trust has a 12 month low of $13.06 and a 12 month high of $15.51.

BlackRock Municipal Bond Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds which are exempt from regular federal income taxes.

