Blackline Safety (CVE:BLN) Trading Down 1.8%

Blackline Safety Corp (CVE:BLN) shares were down 1.8% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$5.60 and last traded at C$5.60, approximately 11,900 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 47% from the average daily volume of 22,472 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$5.70.

Separately, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Blackline Safety from C$7.50 to C$9.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd.

The company has a quick ratio of 3.62, a current ratio of 4.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The company has a market capitalization of $233.09 million and a PE ratio of -26.67. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$5.84.

Blackline Safety (CVE:BLN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 27th. The company reported C($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.04) by C($0.02). The business had revenue of C$8.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$5.08 million. Analysts expect that Blackline Safety Corp will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

About Blackline Safety (CVE:BLN)

Blackline Safety Corp., a global connected safety technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets products and services for worker safety monitoring in Canada, the United States, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. The company offers G7c, a safety monitoring device for indoor and outdoor locations covered by 3G wireless; G7x, a safety monitoring device for remote locations that are not covered by 3G wireless; standard cartridge for lone worker monitoring, single-gas cartridge for gas detection scenarios requiring only a single sensor, and multi-gas diffusion and pump cartridges for gas detection scenarios requiring up to five sensors; G7 Bridge, a portable satellite base station for remote locations, communicates with G7x; and G7 Dock, an accessory product used to calibrate G7c and G7x devices periodically while also offering frequent testing to prove that gas sensors are fully functional.

