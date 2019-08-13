Black Stone Minerals LP (NYSE:BSM) Plans $0.37 Quarterly Dividend

Black Stone Minerals LP (NYSE:BSM) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 25th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a dividend of 0.37 per share by the oil and gas producer on Thursday, August 22nd. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.26%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 14th.

Black Stone Minerals has increased its dividend by an average of 46.5% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 3 years. Black Stone Minerals has a dividend payout ratio of 170.1% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect Black Stone Minerals to earn $1.07 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $1.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 138.3%.

Get Black Stone Minerals alerts:

BSM stock opened at $14.42 on Tuesday. Black Stone Minerals has a one year low of $14.01 and a one year high of $19.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 2.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.94 and a beta of 0.58.

In other news, Director D Mark Dewalch bought 5,350 shares of Black Stone Minerals stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.44 per share, with a total value of $87,954.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 174,272 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,865,031.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 24.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BSM. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Black Stone Minerals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Black Stone Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Black Stone Minerals in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock.

Black Stone Minerals Company Profile

Black Stone Minerals, L.P. owns and manages oil and natural gas mineral interests in the United States. The company owns mineral interests in approximately 16.8 million acres, nonparticipating royalty interests in 1.9 million acres, and overriding royalty interests in 2.1 million acres located in 41 states and 64 onshore basins in the continental United States.

Read More: What are the advantages of the Stochastic Momentum Index?



Receive News & Ratings for Black Stone Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Black Stone Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.