Black Diamond Group (TSE:BDI) Upgraded at Raymond James

Black Diamond Group (TSE:BDI) was upgraded by research analysts at Raymond James from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a C$3.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 76.47% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Black Diamond Group from C$3.00 to C$2.00 in a research report on Friday. CIBC increased their price target on Black Diamond Group from C$2.25 to C$2.50 in a research report on Monday, May 6th. GMP Securities reissued a “hold” rating and set a C$2.75 price target on shares of Black Diamond Group in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, National Bank Financial raised Black Diamond Group from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a C$3.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$2.96.

Shares of BDI traded up C$0.11 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching C$1.70. 57,629 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 49,784. Black Diamond Group has a 52 week low of C$1.51 and a 52 week high of C$3.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.75, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$1.92. The company has a market capitalization of $90.35 million and a P/E ratio of -7.56.

Black Diamond Group Limited rents and sells workspace and modular workforce accommodation solutions. It operates through two segments, Modular Space Solutions and Workforce Solutions. The Modular Space Solutions segment provides modular space rentals to customers in construction, real estate development, manufacturing, education, financial, and resource industries, as well as government agencies in North America.

