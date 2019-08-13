BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) Sets New 12-Month Low at $35.86

BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $35.86 and last traded at $35.94, with a volume of 19648 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $36.55.

BJRI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stephens cut their price objective on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $70.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $53.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $44.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. CIBC upgraded shares of BJ’s Restaurants from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of BJ’s Restaurants from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. BJ’s Restaurants presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.67.

The company has a market cap of $766.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $40.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.30.

BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The restaurant operator reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $301.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $300.35 million. BJ’s Restaurants had a net margin of 4.05% and a return on equity of 14.63%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.79 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. will post 1.98 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 26th. Investors of record on Monday, August 12th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 9th. BJ’s Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.43%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in BJ’s Restaurants in the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BJ’s Restaurants during the 1st quarter worth approximately $130,000. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BJ’s Restaurants during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $135,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BJ’s Restaurants during the 1st quarter worth approximately $215,000. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BJ’s Restaurants during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $203,000.

BJ’s Restaurants Company Profile (NASDAQ:BJRI)

BJ's Restaurants, Inc owns and operates casual dining restaurants in the United States. Its restaurants offer pizzas, craft and other beers, appetizers, entrées, pastas, sandwiches, specialty salads, and desserts. As of April 16, 2019, the company owned and operated 204 casual dining restaurants that offer dine-in, take-out, delivery, and party catering services in 27 states of Alabama, Arizona, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Florida, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maryland, Michigan, Nevada, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Oklahoma, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Virginia, and Washington.

