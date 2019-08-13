Bitcoinus Price Tops $0.0000 on Major Exchanges (BITS)

Bitcoinus (CURRENCY:BITS) traded 17.8% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on August 13th. One Bitcoinus token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges including HitBTC and IDEX. In the last seven days, Bitcoinus has traded 46.5% lower against the US dollar. Bitcoinus has a total market capitalization of $1,887.00 and approximately $12,715.00 worth of Bitcoinus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.19 or 0.00029987 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002675 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.43 or 0.00145027 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0904 or 0.00000850 BTC.

TokenPay (TPAY) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00003897 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded 12.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00004100 BTC.

OKCash (OK) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0447 or 0.00000421 BTC.

BOMB (BOMB) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.21 or 0.00030188 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Bitcoinus Token Profile

Bitcoinus (BITS) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 17th, 2014. Bitcoinus’ total supply is 1,592,943,471 tokens and its circulating supply is 59,294,348 tokens. The official website for Bitcoinus is www.bitcoinus.com . Bitcoinus’ official Twitter account is @Bitstar_coinz . Bitcoinus’ official message board is www.bitcoinus.com/blog

Bitcoinus Token Trading

Bitcoinus can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC and IDEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoinus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoinus should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcoinus using one of the exchanges listed above.

