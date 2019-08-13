Biopharma Credit PLC (BPCR) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 15th

Biopharma Credit PLC (LON:BPCR) declared a dividend on Friday, August 2nd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.02 per share on Friday, September 20th. This represents a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
LON:BPCR opened at GBX 1.03 ($0.01) on Tuesday. Biopharma Credit has a fifty-two week low of GBX 0.97 ($0.01) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1.12 ($0.01). The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 1.05. The stock has a market cap of $14.21 million and a PE ratio of 14.57.
Biopharma Credit Company Profile
