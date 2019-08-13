Biopharma Credit PLC (BPCR) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 15th

Biopharma Credit PLC (LON:BPCR) declared a dividend on Friday, August 2nd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.02 per share on Friday, September 20th. This represents a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

LON:BPCR opened at GBX 1.03 ($0.01) on Tuesday. Biopharma Credit has a fifty-two week low of GBX 0.97 ($0.01) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1.12 ($0.01). The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 1.05. The stock has a market cap of $14.21 million and a PE ratio of 14.57.

Biopharma Credit Company Profile

BioPharma Credit PLC, an investment trust, invests in interest-bearing debt assets secured by royalties or other cash flows derived from the royalties and sales of life sciences products. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is based in Exeter, the United Kingdom.

