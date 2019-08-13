BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS) Downgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on BLFS. Maxim Group set a $24.00 target price on shares of BioLife Solutions and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of BioLife Solutions in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. They set a buy rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. BidaskClub upgraded shares of BioLife Solutions from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BioLife Solutions from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Northland Securities reiterated a buy rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of BioLife Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. BioLife Solutions presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $18.67.

Get BioLife Solutions alerts:

NASDAQ:BLFS opened at $17.31 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $319.59 million, a PE ratio of 123.64 and a beta of 1.37. BioLife Solutions has a one year low of $9.15 and a one year high of $26.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $17.41. The company has a current ratio of 14.50, a quick ratio of 12.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $6.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.59 million. BioLife Solutions had a net margin of 14.60% and a return on equity of 8.77%. On average, research analysts forecast that BioLife Solutions will post 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Walter Villiger sold 39,883 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.18, for a total value of $764,955.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Michael Rice sold 7,088 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.94, for a total transaction of $120,070.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 182,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,084,807.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 267,878 shares of company stock valued at $4,775,862. Corporate insiders own 27.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BioLife Solutions by 79.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 30,350 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $514,000 after buying an additional 13,470 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of BioLife Solutions by 20.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 77,505 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,314,000 after buying an additional 13,336 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of BioLife Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $283,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of BioLife Solutions by 230.8% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 299,240 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $5,067,000 after buying an additional 208,786 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in shares of BioLife Solutions by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 215,449 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,652,000 after buying an additional 14,779 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.17% of the company’s stock.

About BioLife Solutions

BioLife Solutions, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets grade cell and tissue hypothermic storage and cryopreservation freeze media products for cells, tissues, and organs in the United States. Its products are serum-free and protein-free solutions, which are formulated to reduce preservation-induced cell damage and death.

Further Reading: Marijuana Stocks

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for BioLife Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioLife Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.