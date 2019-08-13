BidaskClub Lowers Old Second Bancorp (NASDAQ:OSBC) to Sell

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Old Second Bancorp (NASDAQ:OSBC) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on OSBC. Raymond James set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Old Second Bancorp and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Old Second Bancorp from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, FIG Partners raised shares of Old Second Bancorp from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $14.50.

Get Old Second Bancorp alerts:

OSBC opened at $11.99 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $364.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.96. Old Second Bancorp has a 12 month low of $11.32 and a 12 month high of $15.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $12.64.

Old Second Bancorp (NASDAQ:OSBC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31. The company had revenue of $32.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.60 million. Old Second Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.20% and a net margin of 24.90%. Analysts predict that Old Second Bancorp will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 26th were paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 25th. Old Second Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 3.57%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OSBC. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Old Second Bancorp by 299.8% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,198 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 2,398 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Old Second Bancorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Aperio Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Old Second Bancorp during the second quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Old Second Bancorp by 41.2% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 1,644 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Old Second Bancorp by 499.8% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,046 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 5,038 shares in the last quarter. 68.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Old Second Bancorp

Old Second Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of traditional retail and commercial banking services through its wholly owned subsidiaries. Its services includes personal banking, loans, business banking, and wealth management. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Aurora, IL.

Featured Story: What is a Derivative?

Receive News & Ratings for Old Second Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old Second Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.