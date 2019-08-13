BidaskClub Lowers Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) to Hold

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Saturday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Itron from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $67.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Itron in a research report on Monday, July 8th. They set an equal weight rating and a $64.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Itron from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Itron from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Itron from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $68.70.

NASDAQ ITRI opened at $67.43 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. Itron has a 12-month low of $44.35 and a 12-month high of $69.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.20.

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.39. Itron had a net margin of 2.52% and a return on equity of 19.51%. The business had revenue of $635.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $598.59 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.51 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Itron will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Thomas S. Glanville sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.38, for a total value of $199,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $863,404.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Philip Mezey sold 31,414 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.98, for a total transaction of $1,978,453.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 74,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,699,819.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 138,252 shares of company stock valued at $8,138,812. 2.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Itron in the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in Itron by 145.4% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 697 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Itron by 47.7% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,381 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares during the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Itron by 2,120.0% in the first quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 1,443 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,378 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Itron in the second quarter worth approximately $73,000. 97.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Itron Company Profile

Itron, Inc, a technology and service company, provides end-to-end solutions that measures, manages, and analyzes energy and water use worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment offers hardware products that are used for measurement, control, or sensing.

