BidaskClub Lowers Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) to Hold

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Saturday morning, BidAskClub reports.
Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Itron from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $67.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Itron in a research report on Monday, July 8th. They set an equal weight rating and a $64.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Itron from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Itron from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Itron from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $68.70.
NASDAQ ITRI opened at $67.43 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. Itron has a 12-month low of $44.35 and a 12-month high of $69.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.20.
In related news, Director Thomas S. Glanville sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.38, for a total value of $199,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $863,404.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Philip Mezey sold 31,414 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.98, for a total transaction of $1,978,453.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 74,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,699,819.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 138,252 shares of company stock valued at $8,138,812. 2.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Itron in the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in Itron by 145.4% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 697 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Itron by 47.7% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,381 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares during the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Itron by 2,120.0% in the first quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 1,443 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,378 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Itron in the second quarter worth approximately $73,000. 97.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Itron Company Profile
Itron, Inc, a technology and service company, provides end-to-end solutions that measures, manages, and analyzes energy and water use worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment offers hardware products that are used for measurement, control, or sensing.
