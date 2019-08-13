BHP Group (BBL) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

BHP Group (NYSE:BBL) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, August 19th.

Shares of BBL traded up $0.47 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $43.58. The stock had a trading volume of 48,547 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,086,548. BHP Group has a fifty-two week low of $38.04 and a fifty-two week high of $51.87. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $48.66. The company has a market capitalization of $45.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of BHP Group in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. ValuEngine cut shares of BHP Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of BHP Group from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. UBS Group cut shares of BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Liberum Capital cut shares of BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. BHP Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.00.

BHP Group discovers, acquires, develops, and markets natural resources worldwide. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, lead, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, and iron ores, as well as metallurgical and energy coal.

