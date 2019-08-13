Berry Petroleum Company LLC (NASDAQ:BRY) Receives $16.29 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Berry Petroleum Company LLC (NASDAQ:BRY) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $16.29.

Several research firms have weighed in on BRY. UBS Group set a $14.00 price target on Berry Petroleum and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Capital One Financial raised Berry Petroleum from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Berry Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th.

Get Berry Petroleum alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:BRY traded up $0.18 during trading on Monday, hitting $8.77. 1,012,476 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 833,345. The stock has a market capitalization of $706.62 million and a PE ratio of 6.96. Berry Petroleum has a fifty-two week low of $7.87 and a fifty-two week high of $18.55. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Berry Petroleum (NASDAQ:BRY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The energy company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $170.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $148.70 million. Berry Petroleum had a return on equity of 12.66% and a net margin of 24.87%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Berry Petroleum will post 1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Benefit Street Partners Llc sold 5,085,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.84, for a total transaction of $50,036,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.59% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Berry Petroleum in the 2nd quarter valued at $53,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in Berry Petroleum in the 4th quarter valued at $63,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Berry Petroleum in the 1st quarter valued at $63,000. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Berry Petroleum by 47.6% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,323 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 2,361 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Berry Petroleum by 496.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,122 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 5,095 shares during the period.

About Berry Petroleum

Berry Petroleum Company, LLC., formerly Berry Petroleum Company, is an independent energy company. The Company is engaged in the production, development, exploitation, and acquisition of oil and natural gas. The Company’s principal reserves and producing properties are located in California (South Midway-Sunset (SMWSS)-Steam Floods, North Midway-Sunset (NMWSS)-Diatomite, NMWSS-New Steam Floods, Texas (Permian and E.

Read More: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Receive News & Ratings for Berry Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Berry Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.