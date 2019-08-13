Berry Global Group Inc (NYSE:BERY) Receives $61.57 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Berry Global Group Inc (NYSE:BERY) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $61.57.
Several brokerages have weighed in on BERY. Bank of America cut Berry Global Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Co began coverage on Berry Global Group in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine cut Berry Global Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. TheStreet cut Berry Global Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Berry Global Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, July 8th.
NYSE BERY traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $41.08. The company had a trading volume of 1,396,095 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,556,624. The stock has a market cap of $5.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.19, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.52. The business has a 50-day moving average of $50.30. Berry Global Group has a twelve month low of $40.50 and a twelve month high of $59.16.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BERY. Icon Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Berry Global Group in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC grew its position in shares of Berry Global Group by 66.7% in the 1st quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Berry Global Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Private Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Berry Global Group by 236.5% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,033 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 726 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Interstate Bank lifted its stake in shares of Berry Global Group by 29.6% in the 1st quarter. First Interstate Bank now owns 1,509 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.17% of the company’s stock.
About Berry Global Group
Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Materials; Health, Hygiene & Specialties; and Consumer Packaging. The Engineered Materials segment offers engineered materials, including stretch and shrink films, and converter films; trash-can liners and food bags; cloth and foil, splicing and laminating, flame-retardant, flashing and seaming tapes, double-faced cloth, masking, mounting, OEM, and medical and specialty tapes; and food and consumer films, retail bags, and polyvinyl chloride films.
