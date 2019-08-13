Berry Global Group Inc (NYSE:BERY) Receives $61.57 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Berry Global Group Inc (NYSE:BERY) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $61.57.

Several brokerages have weighed in on BERY. Bank of America cut Berry Global Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Co began coverage on Berry Global Group in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine cut Berry Global Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. TheStreet cut Berry Global Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Berry Global Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, July 8th.

NYSE BERY traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $41.08. The company had a trading volume of 1,396,095 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,556,624. The stock has a market cap of $5.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.19, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.52. The business has a 50-day moving average of $50.30. Berry Global Group has a twelve month low of $40.50 and a twelve month high of $59.16.

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 billion. Berry Global Group had a net margin of 3.89% and a return on equity of 30.65%. Berry Global Group’s revenue was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.96 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Berry Global Group will post 3.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BERY. Icon Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Berry Global Group in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC grew its position in shares of Berry Global Group by 66.7% in the 1st quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Berry Global Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Private Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Berry Global Group by 236.5% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,033 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 726 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Interstate Bank lifted its stake in shares of Berry Global Group by 29.6% in the 1st quarter. First Interstate Bank now owns 1,509 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.17% of the company’s stock.

About Berry Global Group

Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Materials; Health, Hygiene & Specialties; and Consumer Packaging. The Engineered Materials segment offers engineered materials, including stretch and shrink films, and converter films; trash-can liners and food bags; cloth and foil, splicing and laminating, flame-retardant, flashing and seaming tapes, double-faced cloth, masking, mounting, OEM, and medical and specialty tapes; and food and consumer films, retail bags, and polyvinyl chloride films.

