BERNcash Market Cap Hits $31,022.00 (BERN)

BERNcash (CURRENCY:BERN) traded 36.2% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on August 13th. BERNcash has a total market capitalization of $31,022.00 and $1.00 worth of BERNcash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BERNcash coin can now be bought for about $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia and YoBit. Over the last week, BERNcash has traded down 25.8% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $101.27 or 0.00928427 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.25 or 0.00029795 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $26.28 or 0.00240921 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00006874 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded down 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002442 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00003799 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00003747 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00002718 BTC.

BERNcash Profile

BERNcash (BERN) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X14 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 22nd, 2016. BERNcash’s total supply is 71,234,301 coins. BERNcash’s official website is berncoin.org . BERNcash’s official Twitter account is @berncash

Buying and Selling BERNcash

BERNcash can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and YoBit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BERNcash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BERNcash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BERNcash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

