Berkeley Energia (LON:BKY) Stock Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Berkeley Energia Ltd (LON:BKY)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as low as $15.00. Berkeley Energia shares last traded at $15.01, with a volume of 17,000 shares changing hands.

The stock has a market cap of $39.42 million and a PE ratio of -10.89. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 17.42. The company has a quick ratio of 6.04, a current ratio of 6.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.55.

About Berkeley Energia (LON:BKY)

Berkeley Energia Limited engages in the exploration and development of uranium mine in Spain. It is developing the Salamanca project located in western Spain. The company was formerly known as Berkeley Energy Limited and changed its name to Berkeley Energia Limited in November 2015. Berkeley Energia Limited is based in London, the United Kingdom.

Recommended Story: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for Berkeley Energia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Berkeley Energia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.