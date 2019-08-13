Bellatrix Exploration (TSE:BXE) Sets New 12-Month Low at $0.55

Shares of Bellatrix Exploration Ltd (TSE:BXE) (NYSE:BXE) reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.55 and last traded at C$0.57, with a volume of 23608 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.57.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BXE. National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on Bellatrix Exploration from C$1.00 to C$0.75 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Bellatrix Exploration from C$0.75 to C$0.50 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on Bellatrix Exploration from C$3.60 to C$0.75 in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$0.53.

Get Bellatrix Exploration alerts:

The company has a market cap of $23.29 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.31. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.75.

Bellatrix Exploration (TSE:BXE) (NYSE:BXE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported C($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$66.71 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Bellatrix Exploration Ltd will post -0.8399999 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Bellatrix Exploration (TSE:BXE)

Bellatrix Exploration Ltd., an oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas reserves in the provinces of Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan in Canada. It primarily focuses on developing its two core resource plays, the Cardium and the Spirit River in Western Canada.

Read More: How does the Federal Reserve determine interest rates?

Receive News & Ratings for Bellatrix Exploration Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bellatrix Exploration and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.