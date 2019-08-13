Beleave (CNSX:BE) Shares Up 15.4%

Beleave Inc (CNSX:BE) shot up 15.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $0.07 and last traded at $0.08, 427,634 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. The stock had previously closed at $0.07.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.08.

About Beleave (CNSX:BE)

Beleave Inc, together with its subsidiaries, cultivates, produces, and sells tetrahydrocannabinol and cannabidiol medical cannabis in Canada and Colombia. The company produces cannabis oils and extracts for medical purposes. It also operates a network of medical cannabis clinics under the Medi-Green banner.

