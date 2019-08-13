Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX) Shares Acquired by TD Asset Management Inc.

TD Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX) by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 514,229 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,623 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.19% of Becton Dickinson and worth $129,590,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 5.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 17,835,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $4,453,934,000 after acquiring an additional 842,590 shares in the last quarter. Ronna Sue Cohen raised its stake in Becton Dickinson and by 24,129.0% in the first quarter. Ronna Sue Cohen now owns 5,734,031 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $5,734,000 after buying an additional 5,710,365 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Becton Dickinson and by 10.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,418,870 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,103,526,000 after buying an additional 416,459 shares in the last quarter. Fundsmith LLP raised its stake in Becton Dickinson and by 0.9% in the first quarter. Fundsmith LLP now owns 3,771,159 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $941,772,000 after buying an additional 35,453 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Becton Dickinson and by 0.7% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,223,811 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $805,082,000 after buying an additional 23,645 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BDX stock traded up $4.53 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $253.69. 59,074 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,066,327. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $251.93. The company has a market capitalization of $68.66 billion, a PE ratio of 23.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.11. Becton Dickinson and Co has a 12-month low of $208.62 and a 12-month high of $265.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Becton Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.05 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.37 billion. Becton Dickinson and had a return on equity of 14.78% and a net margin of 5.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.91 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Becton Dickinson and Co will post 11.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 6th. Becton Dickinson and’s payout ratio is 27.97%.

In other Becton Dickinson and news, insider James C. Lim sold 1,929 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.01, for a total transaction of $486,127.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Claire Fraser sold 1,429 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.26, for a total value of $347,618.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 24,529 shares of company stock worth $5,836,116. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

BDX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James raised their price target on Becton Dickinson and from $265.00 to $288.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Becton Dickinson and from $250.00 to $261.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. KeyCorp restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $262.00 price target (down from $273.00) on shares of Becton Dickinson and in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Barclays upgraded Becton Dickinson and from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $266.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies cut their price target on Becton Dickinson and from $267.00 to $266.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $264.27.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral IV and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, IV fluids, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps and dedicated disposables, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

