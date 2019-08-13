Beazley (LON:BEZ) Rating Reiterated by Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt restated their reduce rating on shares of Beazley (LON:BEZ) in a research report report published on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

BEZ has been the topic of a number of other reports. Numis Securities reaffirmed an add rating on shares of Beazley in a report on Monday, June 3rd. UBS Group raised Beazley to a buy rating and raised their target price for the stock from GBX 575 ($7.51) to GBX 635 ($8.30) in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Beazley from GBX 700 ($9.15) to GBX 675 ($8.82) and set a top pick rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Beazley in a report on Friday, May 17th. They issued an overweight rating and a GBX 651 ($8.51) target price on the stock. Finally, Shore Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Beazley in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 620.88 ($8.11).

Beazley stock traded up GBX 3 ($0.04) during trading on Monday, reaching GBX 584 ($7.63). The company had a trading volume of 670,498 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,070,000. Beazley has a 52 week low of GBX 486.60 ($6.36) and a 52 week high of GBX 604.50 ($7.90). The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 560.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.59, a current ratio of 13.44 and a quick ratio of 11.22.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 1st will be issued a GBX 4.10 ($0.05) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 1st. This represents a yield of 0.74%. Beazley’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.40%.

In other Beazley news, insider Adrian Cox purchased 6,742 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 267 ($3.49) per share, for a total transaction of £18,001.14 ($23,521.68).

About Beazley

Beazley plc provides risk insurance and reinsurance solutions worldwide. The company's Marine segment underwrites various marine classes, including hull, energy, cargo and specie, piracy, satellite, aviation, kidnap and ransom, and war risks. Its Political, Accident & Contingency segment underwrites terrorism, political violence, expropriation, and credit risks, as well as contingency and risks associated with contract frustration.

