BB&T Co. (NYSE:BBT) Shares Sold by Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan

Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan cut its stake in shares of BB&T Co. (NYSE:BBT) by 2.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 36,510 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,070 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan’s holdings in BB&T were worth $1,794,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BBT. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in BB&T by 1.1% in the second quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 18,566 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $912,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in BB&T by 0.4% in the second quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 52,085 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,559,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Weather Gauge Advisory LLC lifted its stake in BB&T by 0.3% in the second quarter. Weather Gauge Advisory LLC now owns 78,278 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,846,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in BB&T by 2.5% in the first quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 8,637 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $402,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in BB&T by 1.3% in the second quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,567 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $961,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.93% of the company’s stock.

Get BB&T alerts:

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of BB&T from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of BB&T from $51.50 to $50.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Deutsche Bank set a $59.00 price target on shares of BB&T and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley set a $51.00 price target on shares of BB&T and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of BB&T from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. BB&T currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.86.

In other news, insider David Hudson Weaver sold 21,705 shares of BB&T stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.44, for a total value of $1,116,505.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Louis B. Lynn sold 2,500 shares of BB&T stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.33, for a total transaction of $120,825.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:BBT traded up $0.28 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $46.94. 138,463 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,617,798. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.40 billion, a PE ratio of 11.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. BB&T Co. has a 12-month low of $40.68 and a 12-month high of $53.08. The company has a 50 day moving average of $49.56.

BB&T (NYSE:BBT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The insurance provider reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.01 billion. BB&T had a net margin of 23.58% and a return on equity of 12.23%. The company’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.01 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that BB&T Co. will post 4.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 14th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 13th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.83%. BB&T’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.00%.

BB&T Profile

BB&T Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services for small and mid-size businesses, public agencies, local governments, corporations, and individuals in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through four segments: Community Banking Retail and Consumer Finance, Community Banking Commercial, Insurance Holdings, and Financial Services and Commercial Finance.

Featured Article: How to interpret Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BBT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BB&T Co. (NYSE:BBT).

Receive News & Ratings for BB&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BB&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.