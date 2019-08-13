BBA Aviation (LON:BBA) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

BBA Aviation plc (LON:BBA) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $303.00. BBA Aviation shares last traded at $301.40, with a volume of 2,118,087 shares traded.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of BBA Aviation in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on BBA Aviation from GBX 290 ($3.79) to GBX 325 ($4.25) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of BBA Aviation in a report on Monday, August 5th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 350 ($4.57) price target on shares of BBA Aviation in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upped their price target on BBA Aviation from GBX 300 ($3.92) to GBX 330 ($4.31) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, BBA Aviation currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 351.33 ($4.59).

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 293.34. The company has a market cap of $3.11 billion and a PE ratio of 30.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 140.32, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 12th will be given a $0.04 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 12th. BBA Aviation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1.12%.

About BBA Aviation (LON:BBA)

BBA Aviation plc provides aviation support and aftermarket services to the business and general aviation (B&GA) markets in the United Kingdom, Mainland Europe, North America, and internationally. It operates through Signature and Ontic segments. The company operates Signature Flight Support, a fixed base operation network that offers service support for B&GA travel, including fueling, ground handling, passenger and pilot services, and amenities; hangarage for overnight parking and home based aircraft storage; technical support, line and heavy maintenance, inspection, and aircraft on ground (AoG) services through Signature TECHNICAir; Signature ELITE class that provides Signature service and accommodation to commercial travelers; and aircraft management and charter services through Gama Aviation Signature Aircraft Management for passengers, operators, and pilots of the B&GA fleet.

