Baxter International Inc (NYSE:BAX) Shares Purchased by Westpac Banking Corp

Westpac Banking Corp grew its stake in shares of Baxter International Inc (NYSE:BAX) by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 256,418 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,276 shares during the quarter. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Baxter International were worth $21,001,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Baxter International by 3.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 40,028,474 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,254,714,000 after acquiring an additional 1,259,763 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Baxter International by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,703,648 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $707,694,000 after buying an additional 88,135 shares during the period. Veritas Asset Management LLP increased its holdings in Baxter International by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 7,850,949 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $638,361,000 after buying an additional 77,608 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Baxter International by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,444,204 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $423,409,000 after buying an additional 297,006 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Baxter International by 42.7% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,222,634 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $424,651,000 after buying an additional 1,562,529 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.96% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Third Point Llc sold 5,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.37, for a total transaction of $381,850,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John D. Forsyth sold 1,320 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.21, for a total value of $103,237.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 32,779 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,563,645.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,001,913 shares of company stock worth $382,000,950 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on BAX shares. Barclays set a $82.00 price target on shares of Baxter International and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $87.00 price objective on Baxter International and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Baxter International in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co set a $95.00 price objective on Baxter International and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Cowen set a $75.00 price objective on Baxter International and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Baxter International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.27.

Baxter International stock traded up $2.43 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $88.03. The company had a trading volume of 2,605,742 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,358,087. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 2.10. Baxter International Inc has a 12-month low of $61.05 and a 12-month high of $86.68. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $83.21. The stock has a market cap of $44.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.00.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.08. Baxter International had a return on equity of 21.21% and a net margin of 14.28%. The business had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Baxter International Inc will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 29th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. Baxter International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.85%.

Baxter International

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products. The company operates through North and South America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; and Asia-Pacific segments. The company offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit; sterile intravenous (IV) solutions, IV therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; and parenteral nutrition therapies.

