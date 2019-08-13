Barclays (NYSE:BCS) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Barclays (NYSE:BCS) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Friday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $8.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Barclays have underperformed the industry over the past six months. The company’s earnings surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in three of the trailing four quarters. Its second-quarter 2019 results were hurt by a decline in revenues and higher operating expenses. Given the company's restructuring and business simplification efforts, its operating efficiency is expected to continue improving. Also, it is expected to achieve the targeted profitability ratios, given the success of its cost-saving efforts. However, continuous pressure on revenue growth remains a major concern for the near term. Also, uncertainty related to Brexit and slowdown in global economy is expected to have an adverse impact on its financials. Further, legal provisions for past business misconducts are likely to hurt bottom-line growth to some extent.”

Separately, Bank of America downgraded shares of Barclays from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $8.00.

NYSE BCS opened at $6.80 on Friday. Barclays has a 52-week low of $6.78 and a 52-week high of $9.77. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $7.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.93, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.86, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.93.

Barclays (NYSE:BCS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.01. Barclays had a net margin of 14.72% and a return on equity of 5.03%. The business had revenue of $7.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.92 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Barclays will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BCS. Next Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Barclays during the second quarter worth about $26,000. QCM Cayman Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Barclays in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC purchased a new position in shares of Barclays in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Barclays by 126.7% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 4,664 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 2,607 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Barclays by 442.8% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 8,332 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 6,797 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.53% of the company’s stock.

Barclays Company Profile

Barclays PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in the United Kingdom, other European countries, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International divisions. It offers personal and business banking services; credit and debit cards; international banking; and private banking services, which include investment, wealth planning, and credit and specialist solutions to high net worth and ultra-high net worth clients, and family offices.

