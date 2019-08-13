Bank of New York Mellon Corp (NYSE:BK) Position Lowered by Seelaus Asset Management LLC

Seelaus Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon Corp (NYSE:BK) by 22.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,700 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 4,800 shares during the period. Seelaus Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $737,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,721,814 shares of the bank’s stock worth $503,675,000 after purchasing an additional 655,356 shares during the last quarter. Ronna Sue Cohen lifted its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 4,919.9% in the first quarter. Ronna Sue Cohen now owns 2,207,487 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,207,000 after acquiring an additional 2,163,512 shares during the last quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP lifted its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 13.6% in the second quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP now owns 1,550,270 shares of the bank’s stock worth $68,439,000 after acquiring an additional 185,144 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 25.2% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,461,024 shares of the bank’s stock worth $64,504,000 after acquiring an additional 293,957 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 0.9% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 1,262,352 shares of the bank’s stock worth $63,660,000 after acquiring an additional 11,228 shares during the last quarter. 83.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Vice Chairman Thomas P. Gibbons sold 318,556 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.72, for a total transaction of $14,882,936.32. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 539,052 shares in the company, valued at $25,184,509.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman William M. Daley acquired 11,350 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $44.93 per share, for a total transaction of $509,955.50. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 5,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $256,101. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BK traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $44.15. 2,503,874 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,499,488. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.01. The company has a market cap of $43.18 billion, a PE ratio of 10.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Bank of New York Mellon Corp has a 12 month low of $42.13 and a 12 month high of $54.27.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The bank reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $3.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.92 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 10.74% and a net margin of 19.93%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.03 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Bank of New York Mellon Corp will post 3.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bank of New York Mellon declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, June 27th that authorizes the company to buyback $3.94 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the bank to buy up to 9.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 29th were issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 26th. This is a boost from Bank of New York Mellon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Bank of New York Mellon’s payout ratio is 29.45%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on BK shares. ValuEngine cut shares of Bank of New York Mellon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $50.00 to $49.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon to $52.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Deutsche Bank cut shares of Bank of New York Mellon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $44.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $41.00 target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.64.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services to institutions, corporations, and high net worth individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Investment Management and Investment Services. It offers investment management, custody, foreign exchange, fund broker-dealer, collateral and liquidity, clearing, corporate trust, global payment, trade finance, and cash management services, as well as securities finance and depositary receipts.

