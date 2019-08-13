Bank of East Asia (OTCMKTS:BKEAY) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Bank of East Asia (OTCMKTS:BKEAY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Bank E Asia has dedicated itself to service on behalf of the people of Hong Kong and customers in China and overseas. BEA is the largest independent local bank in Hong Kong. BEA offers a full range of wholesale and retail banking services covering corporate banking, personal banking, investment banking and China services. Products ranging from deposits, foreign currency savings, mortgage loans, consumer loans, credit cards, Cyberbanking, Mandatory Provident Fund services, trade finance, syndicated loans, remittances and foreign exchange margin trading. “

Separately, CICC Research downgraded shares of Bank of East Asia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 13th.

Shares of OTCMKTS BKEAY traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,617 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,667. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Bank of East Asia has a fifty-two week low of $2.52 and a fifty-two week high of $3.87. The company has a market cap of $7.30 billion, a PE ratio of 9.85 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.78.

Bank of East Asia Company Profile

The Bank of East Asia, Limited provides various banking and related financial services. It operates through eight segments: Personal Banking, Corporate Banking, Treasury Markets, Wealth Management, Financial Institutions, Others, Mainland China Operations, and Overseas Operations. The company offers various commercial and personal banking, financial, and insurance services.

